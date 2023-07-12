Russia’s air defenses shoot down US-made HARM missile fired by Ukrainian forces at Donetsk

DONETSK, July 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military fired a US-manufactured AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation tactical missile at Donetsk, but it was shot down by Russian air defenses, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The enemy used an American AGM-88 HARM high-speed, anti-radiation missile, which was shot down by the air defense forces. The shelling by Ukraine’s armed formations was conducted from weapons sent by NATO countries, which collectively keep terrorizing civilians and destroying the republic’s social infrastructure," the statement said.

It is specified that two houses were reported destroyed, but there were no casualties.