NATO enhancing instruments to counter Russia — communique

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. NATO is enhancing its instruments to counter Russia, according to the Vilnius NATO summit communique issued on Tuesday.

"We are enhancing the tools at our disposal to counter Russian hybrid actions and will ensure that the Alliance and Allies are prepared to deter and defend against hybrid attacks," the document reads.

Leaders of 31 NATO nations and Sweden began a two-day summit in Vilnius on Tuesday. The focus was made on measures od support for Kiev and plans of deploying NATO forces along the Russian border, as well as legally binding commitments to increase defense spending.