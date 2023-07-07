Over 60 civilians killed in Ukraine’s shelling attacks in Yasinovataya since February 2022

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. More than 15,000 shells of various types have been fired by Ukrainian troops at the city of Yasinovataya and its environs since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, leaving more than 60 civilians dead, the city’s Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko told TASS on Friday.

"The situation is tense. I can say that since the beginning of the special military operation, Ukraine’s army has fired more than 15,000 various shells at Yasinovataya," he said, adding that more than 60 civilians have been killed and more than 260 more have been wounded over this period. More than 2,300 public buildings and residential houses have been either damaged or destroyed.

"Nevertheless, restoration work continues. At least one facility is commissioned every day," he said, adding that the city's main partner region - the Chelyabinsk Region - is helping restore the city’s infrastructure.

The mayor also said that there are plans to launch a commuter bus route to Donetsk soon.

Located 21 kilometers from Donetsk, Yasinovataya is one of the largest railway hubs in Donbass. Being in the vicinity of the combat engagement line, the city has been shelled by Ukrainian troops practically every day since 2014.