Medvedev calls to assess Russian forces’ requirements with consideration of all threats

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The analysis of weapons that are required by the Army proceeds, and this work must continue with consideration of the current threats, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said during a working group meeting at the Obukhov State Plant (an Almaz-Antey subsidiary).

"We must calculate all potential risks, all threats that exist and determine, which weapons and munitions and in which volumes will be additional required in the short-term perspective. Such analysis proceeds, and we will look today, what has been done already and what is yet to be done," Medvedev said.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman demanded higher air defense system reliability, including in special op area/

"As you know, the NATO coalition is increasing the Ukrainian army’s combat capabilities by shipping modern munitions with increased range," the politician noted. "The situation is rather serious, and we really need to establish a reliable air defense system - both in the special military operation area and for protection of objects further from the contact line," he called.

Medvedev noted that the Ukrainian forces use various Western systems and munitions.

"These include multiple launch rocket systems, various types of drones - all kinds, both reconnaissance and strike ones. Ukrainian planes carry Western-made missiles," he said.