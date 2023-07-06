GENICHESK, July 6./TASS/. The command for the Ukrainian armed forces has gained nothing from the destruction of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant, as the attack severely hampered their ability to move around, Vladimir Saldo, the acting governor of the Kherson Region, told Channel One television on Thursday.

"From a military point of view, the Ukrainian command has gained nothing from it (the humanitarian disaster resulting from the destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir dam - TASS) <...> it is much more difficult now to cross both the Dnieper and what is left of the Kakhovka reservoir," he said.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.