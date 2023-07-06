Belarusian president confirms Wagner PMC founder Prigozhin not in custody

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), is not in custody, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Prigozhin is free. We have talked on the phone more than once. I think we had a phone call yesterday afternoon. We discussed what the PMC will do next," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Belarusian and foreign reporters.

According to the Belarusian president, Prigozhin told him that in the future, the PMC would "work for the benefit of Russia, carrying out its duty right until the end.".