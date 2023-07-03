Special military operation to eliminate terrorist threat emanating from Kiev — Crimea head

SIMFEROPOL, July 3. /TASS/. Only attaining the goals of the special military operation will make it possible to completely suppress the terrorism threat posed by the Kiev regime, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said.

"I am confident that those who specifically ordered the commission of this crime will be apprehended and punished. And only by fulfilling the goals of the special military operation, as articulated by the president, will it be possible to completely eliminate the terrorism threat posed by Kiev. That’s how it will be," he wrote on his Telegram channel following an attempt on his life that was thwarted by Russian special services.

On Monday morning, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that an attempt to blow up Aksyonov’s vehicle had been prevented and a Russian national who had been recruited for this purpose by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was detained. "I am grateful to the FSB operatives for preventing an assassination attempt against the leadership of the Republic of Crimea plotted by the agents of the Kiev terrorist regime. <…> Our special services work effectively and with precision," the head of Crimea added.

This is not the first attempt on Aksyonov’s life by Ukrainian intelligence that has been prevented by Russia’s FSB. In early May, the FSB reported interdicting the activities of a network of agents of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) that was plotting a series of high-profile sabotage and terrorist attacks in Crimea. The perpetrators had been targeting not only Aksyonov, but also Crimean State Council Chairman Vladimir Konstantinov and Yalta Mayor Yanina Pavlenko. At that time, seven individuals were arrested.