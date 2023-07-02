Russian forces destroy up to 360 Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk direction

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed up to 360 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Up to 360 Ukrainian servicemen, six tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, five vehicles, a US-made M119 towed gun, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed," Konashenkov said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 150 servicement in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in a day, he added. "Enemy losses in these areas over the day amounted to 150 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as an FH70 howitzer," Konashenkov said.

At the same time, Russian forces stopped the activities of a saboteur group in the area of the village of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed in the Krasny Liman direction in a day. "The activities of a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suppressed in the area of the Kuzmino settlement of the Lugansk People's Republic. Up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, a pickup truck, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in a day," Konashenkov said.