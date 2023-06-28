ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region /, June 28. /TASS/. Full security is ensured at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), as the nuclear facility is being operated by highly professional staff, the head of Energodar’s military-civilian administration, Eduard Senovoz, assured reporters on Wednesday.

"The power plant is safely protected, and it is operated by highly professional employees. The power plant is living a normal life, with the maintenance of power units being underway and people working there," Senovoz said.

Commenting on the security of Energodar residents, the official described civil defense measures being implemented in the city as "only natural." "We have been repeatedly threatened that the city will be occupied or that the nuclear power plant will be stormed. Naturally, we should be ready [to ensure] that the population can be unaffected in the circumstances."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of plotting to stage a terror attack against the ZNPP. Having no evidence whatsoever, he notified the United States, Brazil, India, China, European countries, the Middle East and Africa of alleged Russian plans. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Zelensky’s statement as "yet another lie."

Located in the city of Energodar, Europe’s largest Zaporozhye NPP has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelled both Energodar’s residential quarters and the plant’s territory.