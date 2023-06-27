Wagner Group fighters, commanders always inspired respect — Putin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Members of Wagner Group has always commanded great respect as they showed courage and heroism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Defense Ministry servicemen.

"Regarding Wagner Group, you know that we have always treated the fighters and commanders of the group with great respect because they really showed courage and heroism," he said.

"Our soldiers, officers of the Russian army, volunteer fighters worked in combat conditions with no less dedication and also showed heroism and self-sacrifice, but those who served and worked for the Wagner company were also held in respect in the country," the president went on to say.