PMC Wagner had no chance to take Moscow — Rosgvardiya chief

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The PMC Wagner could have reached Moscow, but it was certainly unable to take the city, the chief of Rosgvardiya Viktor Zolotov told the media on Tuesday.

"They might have reached Moscow, but they would not have taken the city," he said.

Zolotov stressed that the understanding that the PMC Wagner was unable to take over emerged when the private military company reached the Lipetsk Region.

Earlier, he stated that the main forces commissioned to repel the mutiny had been deployed on the outskirts of Moscow.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, said on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked, and accused the military leadership of Russia. The Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as false. PMC Wagner units who agreed to support Prigozhin headed for Rostov-on-Don and towards Moscow. The Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a case over the call for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address described the PMC Wagner’s actions as treason.

Later, by agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin. The PMC Wagner’s convoys turned back and returned to the field camps.

On Tuesday, the FSB public relations center said that the criminal case had been dropped.