NOVAYA KAKHOVKA (Kherson Region), June 21./TASS/. The Kamikaze drones that Ukrainian troops used to deliver a strike on a utility enterprise in Novaya Kakhovka, in the Kherson Region, were supposedly equipped with Polish munition, a military investigation officer told journalists on Wednesday.

"At least five civilians were injured, one of whom died at the hospital. According to preliminary information, munitions for a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, presumably Polish-made, reinforced with spherical damage agents were dumped," said an officer from the military criminal investigation division at the Russian Investigative Committee for the combined forces.