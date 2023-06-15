IAEA performs another rotation of mission to ZNPP — Rosatom CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) performed the eight rotation of its mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev announced Thursday.

"Another rotation of the IAEA mission to the ZNPP took place - the eight one already. There are four people at the power plant now instead of two - from Austria, France, Korea and Morocco," he said.

He also noted that Rosatom plans to hold a meeting on the ZNPP with the IAEA leadership next week.

"We plan in-person consultations with the IAEA next week; the date and the place are being discussed. I express my support to the IAEA in general, to its chairman and the mission members, they display personal courage," the official said.

On Thursday, Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS that the issue of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Russia is currently in the works.