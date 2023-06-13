Russian naval ships hold artillery firings in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, June 13. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s naval tactical groups switched to artillery firings against a notional enemy’s sea, air and coastal targets at the final stage of large-scale drills in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The operational exercise running under the direction of Baltic Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov involves up to 40 combat ships, gunboats and support vessels, including guard ships and corvettes, small missile ships and missile boats, small anti-submarine ships, coastal and harbor minesweepers, small amphibious hovercraft and fast-speed boats and support vessels," the press office said in a statement.

In addition, the maneuvers have brought together over 3,500 troops, up to 25 aircraft and helicopters and about 500 items of combat and special hardware, it specified.

In the course of the drills, the Baltic Fleet’s forces are practicing measures to protect and defend sea lanes and the Fleet’s bases. The exercise aims to raise the preparedness and abilities of the Fleet’s military command, improve interoperability, the naval and field skills of the crews of the Baltic Fleet’s ships and the personnel of its coastal defense troops and enable its military command and headquarters to gain practical experience in troop command and control, the press office reported.