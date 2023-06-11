Russian forces repulse eight Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed eight attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the tensest battles took place in areas near the settlements of Maryinka and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, the southern battlegroup successfully repelled eight attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized, 1st tank, 59th motorized infantry and 79th air assault brigades towards the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Krasnogorovka, Pervomaiskoye and Maryinka," the spokesman said.

The attacking Ukrainian forces were prevented from wedging into Russian defenses, the general said.

"During the battles, as many as 310 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, three pickup trucks, two Msta-B howitzers and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed. In areas near the settlements of Krasnoye and Lastochkino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd motorized infantry and 53rd mechanized brigades were destroyed," the general reported.