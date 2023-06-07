Number of IAEA inspectors at Zaporozhye NPP to increase — Rosenergoatom

MELITOPOL, June 7. /TASS/. The number of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will increase, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the CEO of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosenergoatom, told TASS.

"It (the number - TASS) will increase several times," he said. Karchaa added that it is the agency's prerogative to determine the exact number of IAEA inspectors at the Zaporozhye NPP.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he would lead a mission next week to rotate the agency's inspectors at the Zaporozhye NPP. According to him, the IAEA presence will be strengthened due to the situation at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

The seventh rotation of the agency's inspectors took place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on April 27 without any accidents. The eighth group included specialists from Australia and Slovakia. They were to be replaced by specialists from Argentina, Ireland and Morocco, but the rotation was postponed because of Ukraine. A new date has not yet been set.