No threat of destruction for Novaya Kakhovka after Kiev’s HPP shelling — mayor

GENICHESK, June 6. /TASS/. There is no threat of destruction for Novaya Kakhovka and adjacent settlements after a water discharge due to Kiev’s shelling of the Kakhovka hydropower plant (HPP), Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev said on Tuesday.

"There is no threat of destruction for the town and settlements. However, sewage stations are flooded now and some part of electricity transmission lines is destroyed because water is being discharged in an uncontrolled manner by a very powerful flow," he said.

A crisis commission has been set up. The local authorities and emergency services are working at the scene, he added.

At night, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike against the Kakhovka HPP presumably from Olkha multiple launch rocket systems. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves that triggered an uncontrolled discharge of water.