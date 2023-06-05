Ukrainian forces shelling Novaya Kakhovka more frequently, says mayor

GENICHESK, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces stepped up the intensity of its shelling of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region, during the day, the city’s mayor, Vladimir Leontyev, told TASS on Monday.

"The night was ‘hot,’ the morning was ‘hot,’ but now the situation is calm. For now, we do not feel it (the Ukrainian attack - TASS) and it does not manifest itself in any way, except for the shelling, which has become a little more frequent. But out troops are working very actively on the right bank; I think they are leaving them (the Ukrainian units - TASS) no chance," Leontyev said.

He specified that on June 4 the power supply was interrupted in a number of population centers in the Kherson Region due to Ukrainian shelling. On Monday, emergency crews restored power in Tavriysk and Novaya Kakhovka.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported that, on June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive on five sectors of the line of contact in the southern Donetsk area with the deployment of Ukraine’s 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades, drawn from the country’s strategic reserves and backed up by other military units and divisions. However, the Ukrainian offensive failed to gain any traction.