DONETSK, May 29. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have become more effective in destroying Storm Shadow missiles, a spokesman for the Donetsk People’s Republic’s defense and security forces told TASS on Monday.

"The air defense systems are increasingly successful in countering the British missiles. Every day the number of Storm Shadows destroyed in the sky grows," the official said.

On May 11, the transfer of Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles to Kiev was announced by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. On May 13, it was reported that these missiles were used for attacking Lugansk. On May 15, the Russian Defense Ministry for the first time said that Russian air defense assets had shot down a Storm Shadow missile.