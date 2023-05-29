Russian army prevents Kiev military’s attempt to enter Lobkovoye — politician

MELITOPOL, May 29. /TASS/. Russian forces have prevented another attempt by Ukrainian troops to enter the village of Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said on Monday.

"Another attempt by Ukrainian troops to enter Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region was foiled," he wrote on his Telegram account. "This is not the first such incident on this section of the Zaporozhye frontline."

Rogov believes that Ukrainian troops are trying to "create an illusion of presence" to make the Russian army keep more forces at this particular section of the frontline.

"But our reconnaissance, thanks to UAVs, thermal imagers, and other modern technical means purchased with popular support sees everything," he stressed.

On January 20, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had established control of the village of Lobkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region.