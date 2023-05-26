Ukrainian casualties in Artyomovsk, Soledar estimated at up to 40,000 — expert

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has suffered about 35,000-40,000 casualties in the fighting for Soledar and Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine), Colonel Vitaly Kiselev, a military expert from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Friday.

"[Between] 35,000 to 40,000, and here I can just stop. These are the irretrievable losses that the Ukrainian Nazis suffered [in the battles] for Soledar and Artyomovsk," he said on the Solovyov.Live television channel.

Artyomovsk, located in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), was a major transport hub supplying the Ukrainian battlegroup in Donbass and one of the most fortified line of defense of the Ukrainian armed forces. Fighting for the city began on August 1, 2022 and ended on May 20, 2023, being one of the most massive battles in the special military operation. Before the fighting erupted, the city was home to 72,000 people.