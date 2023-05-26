Russian gunmaker unveils upgraded AK-12 assault rifle based on Ukraine combat experience

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, May 26. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer unveiled the upgraded AK-12 assault rifle based on the experience of its use in the area of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The Kalashnikov Group presented the fine-tuned AK-12 assault rifle at the Patriot Park near Moscow.

"The first AK-12s arrived for the troops in 2019. Over the period of their operation, certain feedback and suggestions were received, which the Group promptly introduced. The input pool was [gathered] following the results of the experience of the gun’s use in the special operation," Kalashnikov Group Chief Designer Sergey Urzhumtsev told reporters.

The AK-12 assault rifle was upgraded taking into account the results of its use in the special military operation area in Ukraine. As Kalashnikov Group CEO Vladimir Lepin said, the weapon’s upgraded prototype was demonstrated to the Russian Defense Ministry already by July 2022. Kalashnikov Group Chief Designer Urzhumtsev earlier told TASS that the first batch of upgraded AK-12 assault rifles had already been delivered to the special military operation area in Ukraine "to specify the feedback."

In particular, the two-round burst mode was excluded from the assault rifle because this design did not increase the weapon’s efficiency significantly and only complicated its layout. The other changes are related to the assault rifle’s convenient and easy operation.

The AK-12 is a 5.45mm army assault rifle that boasts increased accuracy of fire. The weapon uses several Picatinny rails for installing additional gear: sights, the front handle, a flashlight and a laser designator. The AK-12 is also outfitted with an easily detachable bayonet-type high-performance muzzle brake. The muzzle’s design allows installing noiseless and flameless firing devices.