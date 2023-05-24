Russia adopts 63 regulatory legal acts for troops in Ukraine operation, says Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia has adopted 63 regulatory legal acts expanding the rights of military servicemen, who participate in the special military operation in Ukraine, as well as for their family members, Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Our first issue on the agenda is about measures on the implementation of social guarantees for our troops, who are taking part in the special military operation, as well as for their family members," the defense chief said addressing the ministry’s board meeting.

"As of today, 63 regulatory legal acts have been adopted, significantly expanding the rights of this category of our citizens," Shoigu said.

"The status of combat veteran was instituted and additional payments were established, including for outstanding merits in the fulfillment of assigned tasks," the minister said.

The Russian government also makes one-off payments worth three to five million rubles (some $37,600-62,600) to wounded service members and the families of fallen combatants, repays their loans or grants credit holidays, the defense chief said.

"The command staff of military units and local administrations pay special attention to families of military servicemen. Young Army youth movement members, veteran organizations and women’s councils are also actively involved in providing targeted assistance," Shoigu added.