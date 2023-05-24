Generalissimus Suvorov sub nuclear sub to travel to Pacific Fleet in August — source

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Borey-A-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the Generalissimus Suvorov, will make a journey to its permanent base of the Pacific Fleet in August, a source close to Russia’s defense ministry has told TASS.

"In August, the Generalissimus Suvorov submarine will perform a journey from the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Fleet. The journey will be carried out along the Northern Sea Route, including in the submerged position," the source said.

TASS has been unable to officially confirm this information at the time of the publication.

It was reported in January that the second serially-built submarine of project 955A (Borey-A), the Generalissimus Suvorov, has completed a voyage from Severodvinsk to its temporary base of the Northern Fleet. Normally, new Pacific Fleet submarines travel to their permanent bases via the Northern Sea Route in summer. In accordance with the existing practice, the submarines are accompanied by task forces of Northern and Pacific fleet warships in their relevant zones of responsibility.

The Generalissimus Suvorov is a fourth generation nuclear-powered submarine of the upgraded Borey-A project (designed by the St. Petersburg-based Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering Rubin). It is the second serially built submersible missile-carrying submarine of project 955A. It boasts fundamentally new engineering solutions, improved equipment, lower levels of physical fields and better security and meets tighter import substitution requirements.

The keel-laying ceremony took place at the Sevmash shipyard on December 26, 2014. The submarine was rolled out of the hangar on December 25, 2021. On December 29, 2022, it joined the Russian Navy.

Each Borey-class submarines carries 16 Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missiles.