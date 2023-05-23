Russian air defenses intercept 13 HIMARS, Uragan rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 13 rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and shot down 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted 13 rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, they destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Ivanovka, Kirillovka, Novoandreyevka and Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also Tokerevka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 70 Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod Region

Combat aircraft, artillery and Russian troops destroyed over 70 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Belgorod Region in the counter-terror operation, Konashenkov reported.

The Kiev regime has switched to terror attacks on civilians after its rout in Artyomovsk, he said.

"After suffering its defeat in Artyomovsk, the Kiev regime has switched to terror attacks on civilians. On May 22, after intensive artillery bombardments of the Kozinka international checkpoint, and also some other civilian facilities in the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod Region, a Ukrainian nationalist formation intruded into the territory of the Russian Federation," the spokesman said.

"In the counter-terror operation, the nationalist units were blocked and routed as a result of air strikes, artillery fire and active operations by forces of the Western Military District protecting the state border," the spokesman said.

"The nationalists’ remnants were pushed back to Ukrainian territory where they continued to be struck by firepower until they were totally eliminated. Over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed," the general specified.

Russian forces wipe out 110 Ukrainian troops, two armored vehicles in Kupyansk area

Russian forces eliminated roughly 110 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft, artillery and active operations by units of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy forces in areas near the settlements of Masyutovka, Timkovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 110 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Timkovka, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed over 65 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center delivered strikes against Ukrainian army units," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s total losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to "over 65 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, and also Msta-B, D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 375 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed roughly 375 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 375 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of active operations by units of the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire," the spokesman said.

In areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye and Stupochki in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 60th and 64th mechanized brigades, the general added.

Russian forces eliminate over 150 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed over 150 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

Aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Marfopol, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"In the area of the settlement of Olgovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted. Over 150 Ukrainian personnel, three pickup trucks and an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours," the general reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian command post in DPR

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian command post and destroyed two enemy fuel depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command post of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade was struck. In the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two depots storing fuel for Ukrainian military equipment were destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 112 areas, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 20 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed over 20 Ukrainian troops and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 20 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 428 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 235 helicopters, 4,273 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,275 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple launch rocket systems, 4,887 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,395 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.