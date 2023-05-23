Medvedev discusses Russian-Lao security cooperation in Laos

VIENTIANE, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, currently on a visit to Laos, discussed security cooperation between Moscow and Vientiane at a meeting on Tuesday with Lao Deputy Prime Minister Vilay Lakhamfong, who also holds the post of the Southeast Asian country’s Public Security Minister.

Opening the meeting, the Russian politician highlighted the long-standing, trusting relationship between the two states.

Earlier on Tuesday, Medvedev laid a basket of flowers at the monument to Soviet pilots who were killed in Laos in 1960-1973 while on a mission to assist the fraternal Lao nation. The monument by Russian sculptor Vitaly Shanov was unveiled in December. It was designed as a reminder for coming generations about the need for mutual assistance in countering aggression globally and is a symbol of friendly ties between Russia and Laos.