Russian forces wipe out large Ukrainian ammo depot in Nikolayev by precision weapons

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a multiple strike by seaborne high-precision weapons, destroying a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Nikolayev over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Last night, Russian forces delivered a multiple strike by seaborne long-range high-precision weapons against a large ammunition depot set up on the premises of a ship repair plant in the city of Nikolayev. The goals of the strike were achieved. The designated target was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 115 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area in past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 115 Ukrainian troops and a howitzer in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Olshana, Petropavlovka and Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 115 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize six Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized six Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Timkovka in the Kharkov Region, Rozovka, Stelmakhovka and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of six Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 70 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed over 70 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"In total, over 70 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two armored personnel carriers, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours," the general specified.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian army attacks in LPR

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), destroying over 30 enemy troops and a tank in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Units of the 252nd motorized infantry regiment repelled two attacks by Ukrainian assault teams supported by two tanks near the settlement of Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Over 30 Ukrainian personnel and a tank were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 360 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 360 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in the Donetsk direction amounted to 360 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, four armored personnel carriers, five armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a British-made L119 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Avdeyevka, Russian forces obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade. In the area of the community of Stupochki in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian troops wiped out a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar, the general specified.

Russian paratroopers gain advantageous lines in Artyomovsk battles

Russian paratroopers gained advantageous lines in the battles for Artyomovsk in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As a result of offensive operations, Airborne Force units captured a more advantageous defensive frontier," the spokesman said.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian assault teams continued their battles to capture the western areas of Artyomovsk, the general said.

"Units of the southern battlegroup contained the enemy on the flanks of the assault teams. The tensest situation developed in areas near the settlements of Krasnoye and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic where Russian forces repelled seven Ukrainian army attacks," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces destroy 150 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 150 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from Russia’s battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Shevchenko, Chervonoye and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 150 Ukrainian personnel, two armored vehicles, six motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 40 Ukrainian troops, three artillery guns in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and three artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian army’s losses totaled as many as 40 personnel, two armored vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems and an Msta-B howitzer as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s observation post near Kherson

Russian forces destroyed an observation post of the Ukrainian army on Veliky Island in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of Veliky Island in the Kherson Region, an observation post of the Ukrainian army’s special operations forces was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the Kherson area, Russian forces struck the command post of the Ukrainian army’s tactical group Grom (Thunder), the general said.

"In the area of the settlement of Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region, the command post of units from the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery brigade was destroyed," Konashenkov reported.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 83 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 112 areas, the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept nine US-made HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces intercepted nine rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted nine rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Chubarevka, Inzhenernoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, Veliky Vyselok and Nezhdanovka in the Kharkov Region, Donetsk, Verkhnetoretskoye and Staromlynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonopopovka, Novodruzhesk and Kolomyichikha in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 427 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 233 helicopters, 4,197 unmanned aerial vehicles, 422 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,206 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,837 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,267 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.