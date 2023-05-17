Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk’s Kuibyshev district kills three civilians — authorities

DONETSK, May 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian shelling of the Kuibyshev district of Donetsk resulted in three civilian casualties, the district administration told TASS on Wednesday.

"Tentatively, three civilians died in the Gornyak neighborhood," the source said, adding that emergency services and medics are working at the site.

Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin confirmed the death of three civilians and reported on the injuries of the two others. "As a result of brutal shelling of the Kuibyshev district <…> three civilians were killed, and two were injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Tuesday, one civilian died and four others were wounded following the Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk’s Petrovsky district.