Russian artillery hits large groups of Ukrainian servicemen near Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Large-caliber artillery of Russia’s battlegroup South has struck large groups of Ukrainian servicemen near Artyomovsk and other populated areas, the battlegroup’s spokesman, Vadim Astafyev, has told TASS.

"Large-caliber artillery of battlegroup South has struck clusters of manpower of the Ukrainian forces near the populated localities of Artyomovsk, Minkovo, Kurakhovo and Gornyak," he said.

In his words, a missile formation of the southern battlegroup also struck temporary deployment positions of battalions from Ukraine’s 24th and 57th separate mechanized brigades.