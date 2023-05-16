Russia to study trophy US drone that uses same technology as NASA Mars missions

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian scientists are studying and analyzing a US-made FPV (first-person view) combat drone that employs technologies similar to those used by NASA during Mars missions, the head of Russia’s Center of Complex Unmanned Solutions, Dmitry Kuzyakin, has told TASS.

"We received a trophy US-made FPV drone that our fighters had managed to capture in the special operation zone. At present, the center’s specialists are studying this item," he said

In his words, the drone’s main feature is battery elements that employ technologies similar to those used by NASA "for its current Mars missions." They allow the device to work even in extremely low temperatures.

The scientist also said the unmanned aerial vehicle "is fitted with an innovative system of payload control" and can be used for various tasks - "surveillance, mining, assault, kamikaze missions."

"To that end, it employs a special system to control various types of payload, depending on what kind of equipment will be installed on the drone," Kuzyakin said.

He also said that the drone is equipped with US-made engines "that practically cannot be purchased freely."

"Apparently, those engines are manufactured exclusively for the military," he added.

Russia’s Center of Complex Unmanned Solutions specializes in production and development of FPV drones and works only with governmental agencies in charge of defense and security.