Russian troops destroy 55 military units of Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk area — top brass

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian servicemen destroyed up to 55 military units of the Ukrainian armed forces, three tanks and five armored vehicles in a day in the Kupyansk direction, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, air strikes, artillery fire from the Western Group of Forces hit units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoye, Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and Sinkovka of the Kharkov region. Over the past 24 hours they destroyed up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, as well as the D-30 howitzer," he said.

Konashenkov specified that the actions of two Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance groups were also suppressed in this area.