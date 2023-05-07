Russian air defenses intercept five HIMARS rockets in past day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses intercepted five HIMARS rockets, a Grom-2 tactical missile and a Tockha-U missile in the past day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Air defenses intercepted five HIMARS rockets, a Grom-2 tactical missile and a Tochka-U tactical missile in the past day," he pointed out.

In addition, ten drones were destroyed near Tavolzhanka in the Kharkov Region, Donetsk and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremennaya and Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Rabotino, Ilchenkovo in the Zaporozhye Region.