Russian forces hit command post of Ukraine’s 124th Territorial Defense Brigade

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian forces hit the command post of Ukraine’s 124th Territorial Defense Brigade and a communications center of the 81st Aeromobile Brigade in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The command post of the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was hit near the city of Kherson. A communications center of the 81st Aeromobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed near the Serebryanka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, up to 40 Ukrainian troops were killed and five cars were destroyed in the Kherson area in the past day. Tactical and army aircraft, together with missile and artillery forces, struck 98 Ukrainian units at firing positions, as well as manpower and equipment in 119 areas.