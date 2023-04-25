One civilian killed, four more wounded in Tokmak as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

MELITOPOL, April 25. /TASS/. A civilian was killed and four more were wounded in the city of Tokmak in the Zapoeozhye Region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Tuesday.

"As for the consequences of the shelling of Tokmak from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, according to preliminary data, one civilian was killed and four more received wounds of various degrees of gravity," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, six rockets were fired. Four of them were downed by air defense forces and two fell down in the city’s northern part.

Local emergencies services said on Tuesday morning that Ukrainian troops had shelled Tokmak from US-made HIMARS systems. A fueling station in a city suburb, two private houses, a gas pipeline and electricity transmission facilities were damaged.