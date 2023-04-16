Russian forces hit units of 77th Ukrainian Airmobile Brigade in DPR

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The southern grouping of Russian troops hit units of the 77th airmobile brigade, which was trying to counterattack the positions of Russian troops in the area of the settlement of Maloilinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Sunday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery from the Southern Group of Forces hit units of the 77th airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were trying to counterattack the positions of Russian troops in the area of the settlement of Maloilinovka, as well as the 54th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Sacco i Vanzetti in the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

Russian Armed Forces also destroyed more than 45 Ukrainian military personnel, as well as an AN/TPQ-37 radar station in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions. At the same time, losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day in the Donetsk direction reached 145 servicemen, Konashenkov added. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction over the past day amounted to more than 30 servicemen, he added.