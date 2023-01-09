Over 2,000 marines practice modern warfare skills in Russia’s Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, January 9. /TASS/. Over 2,000 troops from the Baltic Fleet’s army corps and marine infantry brigade are honing modern warfare skills with a live-fire exercise during drills at practice ranges in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Over 2,000 personnel from units and formations of the army corps and the Baltic Fleet’s marine infantry large unit are practicing the skills of a modern combined arms battle within their formations," the press office said in a statement.

At several of the Fleet’s practice ranges, the marines are fulfilling a set of tactical and special tactical combat training exercises to sharpen the skills of defensive and offensive operations and engineer terrain reconnaissance, it said.

"The targets simulating armor and manpower are pounded by the guns of armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, assault rifles, light machine guns and grenade launchers," the press office reported, adding that the live-fire exercises were being held both in the daytime and at night.

The Baltic Fleet’s drills will run until February, the press office said.