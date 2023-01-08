Minsk, Moscow to hold joint tactical flight training from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1, says ministry

MINSK, January 8. /TASS/. The air units of Belarusian and Russian armed forces will hold joint tactical flight training from January 16 to February 1, the republic’s defense ministry reported via its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Joint tactical flight training with air units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, which belong to the air unit of the Regional group of forces of the two countries, will be held from January 16 to February 1, 2023," the report said.

All aerodromes and polygons of air forces and air defense teams of the Belarusian armed forced will be employed during the exercises, the ministry said.

The aviation component of the Russian aerospace forces arrived in the Republic of Belarus on Sunday, the press service of the ministry added.