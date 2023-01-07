Kiev regime’s troops bombards DPR with over 100 shells over past day — mission

DONETSK, January 7. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) firing 102 shells of various calibers over the past day, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes reported on Saturday.

"The enemy bombarded the Donetsk area 11 times with the use of MLRS [multiple rocket launch systems] and 155mm and 152mm artillery guns. One bombardment targeting Yasinovataya was registered with the use of 155mm artillery gun. Eight bombardments with the use of 155mm artillery guns targeted Gorlovka. In all, 102 shells of various calibers were fired," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, Donetsk, Golmovsky and Yasinovataya were under the fire. There were no reported casualties among civilians, while one civilian infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of the shelling.

On Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed that a ceasefire be imposed along the entire line of contact in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7.

Later, the Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoygu issued a corresponding order. In their turn, the Ukrainian authorities reacted negatively to the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.