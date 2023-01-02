Six Syrian servicemen killed in Israeli airstrike near Damascus, Russian top brass reports

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Six Syrian servicemen were killed and another three wounded in an Israeli missile strike on defense facilities at airfields near Damascus, a senior Russian defense official told reporters on Monday.

According to deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), Major-General Oleg Yegorov, "Between 2:00 a.m. and 2:06 a.m. on January 2, four Israeli F-16 fighters attacked defense facilities" at two airfields near Damascus "from the Golan Heights without invading the Syrian airspace."

Earlier reports said Damascus International Airport resumed normal operations after the damage done to it in an Israeli airstrike had been cleared.

The Israeli Air Force last attacked Damascus outskirts on December 19, 2022, when two soldiers were injured.