UAC builds up potential to produce more fifth generation Sukhoi-57 fighters — official

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (an affiliate of Rostec) is building up its manufacturing potential for the production of multifunctional fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 fighters, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, said on Wednesday.

"Systemic decisions made at the state level for supporting the upgrade program have allowed for launching the serial production of fifth-generation aircraft on time. Production facilities continue to expand. New high-tech equipment is commissioned and more production personnel employed. An up-to-date final assembly line is in operation," the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade quotes Manturov as saying.

The CEO of Rostec corporation, Sergey Chemezov, said the aircraft-building plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur planned to considerably increase the production of fifth generation Sukhoi-57 fighters.

"The Yu. A. Gagarin plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is working on a large-scale upgrade project, which will significantly increase the output of these combat planes," Chemezov said.

The press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade quotes him as saying that another batch of fifth generation Sukhoi-57 planes had been supplied under a major contract with the Defense Ministry.

"This aircraft is associated with the future of Russian combat aviation. It is an embodiment of advanced engineering and design solutions. It boasts super-maneuverability and low visibility to radars and is capable of destroying air and surface targets, detect the enemy at large distances, and operate in the conditions of a network-centric warfare. Its airframe is largely made from composite materials. The plane is equipped with the latest on-board equipment," Chemezov said.

The UAC corporation’s CEO Yury Slyusar said the UAC had completed the 2022 program to produce Su-57 and Su-35S jets for the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Forces.

"Our plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur has completed this year’s program to produce the Su-57 fifth-generation aviation systems and multipurpose fighter jets Su-35S for the Russian Aerospace Forces. We will continue to live up to our commitments. Aircraft scheduled for delivery next year are already in the production phase," Slyusar said.

Sukhoi-57 characteristics

The Sukhoi-57 (NATO reporting name Felon) is Russia’s multifunctional fifth generation fighter capable of hitting all types of air, ground and surface targets. Boasts a supersonic cruising speed, intra-fuselage weapons, stealth coating and the newest on-board equipment.