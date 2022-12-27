Joint drills show successful interaction of Russian, Chinese Armed Forces — official

BEIJING, December 27. /TASS/. A joint naval exercise dubbed "Naval Interaction" held from December 21 through 27 by Russia’s and China’s armed forces in the waters of the East China Sea demonstrated their successful interaction, Deputy Naval Commander of the Eastern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rear Admiral Wang Yu said on Tuesday.

"These joint drills are yet another successful example of the interaction between the Chinese and Russian navies," the Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.

The military exercise of the two countries included actions on blockade and control, rescue operations as well as joint anti-submarine and anti-aircraft defense.

The framework of the drills included joint missile and artillery air target practice, artillery naval target practice as well as joint anti-submarine actions with the practical use of weapons.