Russian nuclear-powered sub undergoing upgrade at Far Eastern Shipyard, says source

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s Project 949A (Antey-class) nuclear-powered submarine Tomsk is undergoing repairs and upgrading at a Far Eastern Shipyard, a source in the domestic shipbuilding industry told TASS on Thursday.

"The submarine Tomsk is now undergoing repairs and upgrading at one of the enterprises of the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Repair Center," the source said.

The source was tight-lipped on the scope of the ongoing work, but according to reports, two submarines of this class are being repaired and upgraded to the Project 949AM level at the Far Eastern Zvezda Shipyard. In particular, the Far Eastern shipbuilders are repairing and upgrading the Project 949A submarine Chelyabinsk to the Project 949AM level.

TASS has no official information on the Tomsk nuclear-powered submarine. The sub underwent its previous repairs at the Zvezda Shipyard in 2014.

A TASS source earlier revealed plans of the delivery of the Project 949AM nuclear-powered submarine Irkutsk with enhanced combat power to the Russian Navy in 2023 after its upgrade. He said that the sub’s combat potential would at least double. The submarine cruiser will carry 48 Oniks and Kalibr-PL cruise missiles and will test-launch these weapons before its handover to the Russian Navy.