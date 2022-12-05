Russia to feature Karakurt-E missile corvettes at Vietnam defense show

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will demonstrate Karakurt-E and Sarsar missile corvettes at the Vietnam Defense 2022 arms show in Hanoi, the company’s press office announced on Monday.

"Rosoboronexport presents a wide range of naval products: the Gepard-3.9-class frigate, the Project 22160 patrol ship, the Project 21980E special purpose craft, as well as the Karakurt-E and Sarsar small missile ships," the press office said in a statement.

At its display stand, representatives of the navies of the countries in the region will find a wide range of missile, artillery and torpedo armament for ships and submarines, air defense assets, communications, sonars, underwater/surface target acquisition sensors and anti-saboteur capabilities, Rosoboronexport said.