Over 2,000 foreign troops taking part in Russia’s Vostok 2022 drills, top brass says

SERGEYEVSKY TRAINING GROUND /Primorye/, September 6. /TASS/. More than 2,000 foreign troops are in a coalition group involved in the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

The list of participating countries includes Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Russia. "Over 2,000 troops of foreign military contingents are performing joint tasks as part of the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills," Russia’s top brass reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, military task forces from Kazakhstan, Laos, Myanmar, Nicaragua and Syria are also engaged in the drills.The main stage of the Vostok 2022 drills is hosted at the Sergeyevsky training ground in the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East. The joint maneuvers are held there with the use of all types of weapons, including bombs weighing up to 500 kilograms and Iskander-M tactical missile systems.

At the final stage, coalition troops would practice seizing a strategic frontier and a locality with a tactical assault force involved, delivering massive artillery and air strikes to suppress enemy control systems and going on the offensive to defeat the main group of enemy forces.

During the drills, Azeri and Tajik troops will simulate mopping up a residential area, while mobilization reserve units jointly with Russia’s National Guard forces will practice taking a territory under control.

The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills are running on September 1-7 to practice defensive and offensive operations at nine training grounds, including Burduny, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Knyaze-Volkonsky, Lagunnoye, Sergeyevsky, Telemba and Uspenovsky, as well as in the maritime and coastal areas of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

In all, the Vostok 2022 strategic maneuvers bring together over 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 pieces of armaments and military hardware, in particular, 140 aircraft, 60 combat ships, gunboats and support vessels.