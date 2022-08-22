Russia uses Ukraine combat experience to improve weapon systems — top brass

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s Artificial Intelligence Department is using the experience gained in the special operation in Ukraine to raise the efficiency of armaments, Department Chief Vasily Yelistratov told TASS at the Army 2022 international arms show that ended on August 21.

"I can tell one thing: the boys are acting bravely and well and we are getting all the necessary information as a feedback for making weapon systems more efficient and smarter," he said, responding to a question about whether Russia was analyzing the experience gained by its troops in the special operation in Ukraine for AI innovations.

Chief of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Innovative Development Department Alexander Osadchuk earlier said at the Army 2022 arms show that the ministry had set up an artificial intelligence department to intensify work on AI technologies for developing weapon systems.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry ran from August 15 to 21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and on the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.