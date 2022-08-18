All services on alert in case of Ukraine’s provocations at Zaporozhye plant — authorities

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. All services have been put on alert in Energodar in case of provocations by Ukraine’s military at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the head of the military-civilian administration of Energodar, Alexander Volga, said on Thursday.

"All services have been put on alert and are always on duty," he said on Russia’s TV Channel One.

The Zaporozhye nuclear plant in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.