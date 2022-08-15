Armored vehicle Tigr equipped with anti-drone module presented at Army-2022 forum

PATRIOT PARK, Moscow Region, August 15. /TASS/. The Tigr-M armored vehicle equipped with a combat module for detecting and destroying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was for the first displayed at the Army-2022 forum on Monday.

The Military Industrial Company’s vehicle carries a radar and four machine guns. Its range of fire is 1,000 meters and drone detection range, up to 20 km. The combat module, stabilized in two planes, is equipped with surveillance and aiming television and thermal imaging infrared cameras and a laser rangefinder.

The Tigr-M is designed for carrying personnel and cargo and towing trailer systems of up to 12.5 tonnes, as well as mounting weapons and military equipment with the required level of ballistic and antimine protection. The armored vehicle boasts the qualities and features of a cross country and a high-speed maneuverable vehicle and can be used on various types of terrain at air temperatures ranging from -50 to +50 degrees Celsius, relative air humidity up to 98% and heavy precipitation.