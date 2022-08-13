Almost 60 foreign ships remain blocked in Ukrainian ports — Russian military

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A total of 58 foreign ships remain blocked in Ukrainian ports, Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"A total of 58 foreign ships from 14 countries remain blocked in the six ports (Kherson, Nikolayev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa and Yuzhny)," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

In his words, a total of 438,331 tonnes of food have been transported from Ukrainian ports aboard 14 ships, sailing within the framework of the initiative on safe transportation of grain from Ukraine. The cargo includes 367,981 tonnes of corn, 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, 50,300 tonnes of flour, 11,000 tonnes of soybean and 3,050 tonnes of wheat.

Bomb squads of the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Interior Ministry, the emergencies ministries of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) continue to perform their tasks in liberated areas of Ukraine, the Russian military official said.

Overall, they have inspected 17,436,35 hectares of land and 813 buildings, as well as four bridges and 146.46 kilometers of roads. A total of 518,092 explosive objects have been detected and defused as a result.