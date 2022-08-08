Military ships, planes are banned from approaching ships with Ukrainian grain — document

LONDON, August 8. /TASS/. Ukraine and Russia have agreed that military ships and aircraft can’t come closer than 10 nautical miles to ships that carry Ukrainian grain in a designated safe corridor, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a document it obtained.

"The parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels and port facilities engaged in this initiative," the 'procedures for merchant vessels' document said. "No military vessel, aircraft or UAVs (drones) will close to within 10 nautical miles of a merchant vessel transiting the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor, excluding territorial seas of Ukraine."

The procedures are part of the deal that was signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN in Istanbul in July to ensure supplies of food and fertilizers to the world market. One of the agreements regulates grain exports from Kiev-controlled Black Sea ports. A four-way center in Istanbul is tasked with inspecting the grain ships to prevent weapons smuggling and provocations.