Terrorists in Idlib filming fake videos of Russian strikes at civilians — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Terrorists and White Helmet activists are filming fake videos in Syria’s Idlib governorate to later accuse Russia’s forces and Syrian government troops of delivering strikes at civilians, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"According to reports received by the Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) jointly with the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets are filming fake videos in the settlement of Qitan in the Idlib governorate to later accuse Russia’s aerospace forces and Syrian government troops of delivering strikes at civilians and civil infrastructure," he said.